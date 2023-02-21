UAE: IIT to open first overseas campus in Abu Dhabi in 2024

The Indian Institute of Technology, is expected to open its first overseas campus in United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi in 2024, local media reported.

“We can expect the commencement of courses at IIT Abu Dhabi within a year’s time,” Sunjay Sudhir, Indian ambassador to the UAE, told Khaleej Times.

“Currently discussions are on between ADEK and IIT Delhi on concrete things like where to set up, the course curriculum, the student body and the business model. Details about faculty is still under discussion. But the education will be of very high quality. The quality that IIT is known for,” he added.

On February 18, 2022, as part of the India-UAE trade deal signed, India has announced to set up the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the UAE.

Since then, the two sides have been in contact to come up with measures to follow up on the proposal. IIT Delhi has a small team stationed on the Abu Dhabi map to implement the proposal.

In November 2022, a high-level team from IIT Delhi visited the UAE capital and held discussions with Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) officials and other stakeholders in the UAE.

About IIT

IITs are national institutes in India and presently there are 23 IITs in the country. These 23 IITs are located in various regions of the country offering undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and doctorate (PhD) level programmes. The top IITs in India are IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Madras. Predominantly, IITs are known for offering B Tech and M Tech degree programmes.

Admission to IIT is through the Advanced Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The highest-ranking eligible students in JEE Mains are eligible to appear on the JEE Advanced. Indian expatriate students usually visit India to write these exams.

Among the most famous “IITians” are Google CEO, Sundar Pichai; the face of the Indian IT industry NR Narayana Murthy; writer Chetan Bhagat; and former Governor and Economist of the Reserve Bank of India Raghuram Rajan.