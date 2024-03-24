Hyderabad: Land grabbing case filed against BRS MP J Santhosh

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Joginapally Santosh at Banjara Hills police station for alleged involvement in land grabbing on Banjara Hills Road No. 14.

On the complaint of Navayuga Engineering Company’s Madhav and another individual named Lingareddy Sridhar, a case has been registered against Santosh.

According to the complaint, at survey no. 129/54, the firm purchased 1350 square yards of land in the area and alleged that the BRS MP was attempting to grab the land using fake documents.

An FIR has been filed under sections 400 (dacoity), 471 (forgery), 447 (criminal trespass), and 120B read with 34 (criminal conspiracy).