Hyderabad landlord arrested for installing hidden camera in tenant’s bathroom

Hyderabad: A landlord in Yousufguda was arrested by Madhuranagar police on Thursday, October 16, for allegedly installing a hidden camera in his tenant’s bathroom.

According to reports, the complainant, a 23-year-old private employee, had been living with her husband in a rented flat in Yousufguda. On October 4, she had informed the landlord, Ashok Yadav, about a fused bulb in the bathroom. The landlord then brought an electrician and reportedly entered the tenant’s house while they were away at work and carried out the repair.

However, on October 13, the couple noticed a loose screw in the bulb holder and upon inspection, found a hidden camera. When the couple confronted the landlord about this, he allegedly tried to destroy the evidence and asked the couple to drop the matter saying the electrician might threaten them after being released from jail.

Police have arrested the landlord following a complaint from the couple, while the search for the electrician is underway.