Hyderabad: Langer Houz police apprehend three property offenders

Hyderabad: The Langer Houz police on Wednesday detained three property offenders who were reportedly involved in two burglaries. 51 tolas of gold and 1 kg of silver, totalling Rs. 25.60 lakh, were seized by the police.

Rahul Kumar Sharma (36), a Charminar resident, Kattela Anoop Kumar (30), a Nagole resident, and Sunkam Raju (30), a Nizamabad resident currently residing in Bengaluru, were arrested.

When reporting the arrest, West Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis stated that in the early hours of November 7, Rahul and Anoop broke into Anil Agarwal’s home in Kakatiya Nagar, Langer Houz, and fled with gold, silver jewelry, and Rs 2.70 lakh.

Rahul and Anoop had tea together on November 6 at the Niloufer Hotel in Lakdikapul in the evening. Anoop informed Rahul of the wealth of his prior owner during their talk, and the two planned to break into the home. When they arrived at Anil Agarwal’s place, they discovered it was closed.

Seizing the chance, they both broke the locks and went inside. They entered the bedroom, broke the cabinet locks, took the gold, silver, and money, and fled. Joel Davis stated that Raju gave them sanctuary.

The police had opened an investigation after receiving a complaint, and with the help of surveillance camera feeds, mobile phone locations, and human intelligence, they were caught at several locations.

The group confessed to the crime during questioning. The gang also took part in a break-in that happened inside the Dundigal police station’s boundaries. They were brought in by the police and placed on remand.