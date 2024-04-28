Hyderabad: Leopard sighted near RGI Airport at Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A leopard was sighted near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad late on Saturday night, April 27.

The leopard’s movement was captured on a CCTV camera as it tried to jump over the fence in the aircraft repairs section of the airport.

The airport workers spotted the leopard and informed the security personnel who checked the CCTV cameras and confirmed the presence of the big cat. The also alerted the forest department officials, who have set set up a cage to rescue the leopard. Police have asked the local residents to be vigilant.

Leopard sightings are common in Shamshabad, Yacharam, Moinabad and Sangareddy district. During summer season, the leopards venture close to human habitats as in search for prey and water. The leopards hunt stray dogs.