Hyderabad likely to get India’s longest tunnel road soon

Hyderabad: The city of pearls may soon have India’s longest tunnel road connecting Jubilee Hills Road number 45 and Banjara Hills road number 12.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will take up the construction of the proposed four-lane tunnel road covering KBR Park junction to NFCL Junction, Punjagutta. The civic body will initiate a feasibility study for the project in the near future.

Telangana government is mulling the idea of constructing a tunnel road that could help avoid felling of trees at KBR park for the Strategic Road Development (SRDP) Project. It is to be noted that the government planned to initiate an SRDP project at the park which required the felling of 1,500 trees.

As part of SRDP, several have been developed at various locations such as the flyover on Road No. 45, Mindspace Junction, Biodiversity Junction including the cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu. However, even the completion of the SRDP flyovers and the cable-stayed bridge has brought little respite from daily traffic congestion at several junctions on these road links from Punjagutta and Banjara Hills Road No 12.

As of now, the 9.5 km long Shyama Prasad Mukherjee tunnel connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country is India’s longest tunnel road.

