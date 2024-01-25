Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 begins tomorrow: Details here

The Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 is all set to begin from tomorrow at Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City, Hyderabad and will conclude on will be held from January 28.

The Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 is a multidisciplinary, multilingual event that will feature conversations, panel discussions, readings, workshops, cultural programmes, film screenings, and events for college students and school children.

The festival will showcase Odia and Norwegian literature, culture, and art through talks, panel discussions, screenings, lecture demonstrations, performances, and installations.

The festival will also focus on indigenous and endangered languages, climate conversations, and science and the city.

The festival will have interludes that are a smooth transition from the day-long intense discussions into enjoyable evenings of cultural programmes.

Programmes at the Hyderabad Literary Festival

The festival will have a theatre workshop by Devika Das and a book reading and talk on Drunk on Love by Vipul Rikhi.

The festival will also have cinematic screenings of documentaries and short films, workshops, art and photo exhibits, book launches, Kaavya Dhaara, storytelling, Youngistaan Nukkad, and Nanha Nukkad.

Are attendees required to register for the festival?

The Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024 is free and open to all, and you can register to receive updates on the festival by dropping your email ID on the website.

However, there is no need to register as a general attendee.