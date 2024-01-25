Video: Policewoman drags girl student by hair in Hyderabad; probe ordered

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police has ordered a probe into the incident in which a policewoman on a scooty was seen chasing a girl student and pulling her by her hair during a protest in Hyderabad.

The protest was held against the allotment of agriculture university land for the construction of the Telangana High Court building.

The video depicts two policewomen on a scooty chasing the girl student, with the one riding pillion pulling her by her hair, causing her to fall down and cry in pain in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on the campus of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, during a protest by a student group against the allotment of university land for the High Court construction.

Video of action against girl student in Hyderabad sparks outrage

After the video went viral on social media, BRS and BJP condemned the incident and demanded immediate action against the involved police personnel.

Following the incident against the girl student in Hyderabad, BRS leader K. Kavitha condemned it, urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved.

“The recent incident involving Telangana police is deeply concerning and absolutely unacceptable. Dragging a peaceful student protester and unleashing abrasive behaviour on the protestor raises serious questions about the need for such aggressive tactics by the police.

This arrogant behavior demands an unconditional apology from the Telangana Police. Urging the Human Rights Commission to take swift and strict action against those involved.

This behavior cannot become a norm and must be condemned by all alike. @India_NHRC,” the MLC posted on X.

This… pic.twitter.com/p3DH812ZBS — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) January 24, 2024

The BJP also condemned the incident, stating that it reflects undemocratic and anti-student actions by the state government.

Cyberabad police orders probe

Soon after the video of the incident against the girl student in Hyderabad went viral on social media, Cyberabad Police ordered a probe into the incident.

According to a statement from the police commissionerate, a video of improper action by certain police personnel has come to the notice of Cyberabad Police.

“A detailed enquiry is being conducted to take appropriate action in the matter,” it said.