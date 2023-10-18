Hyderabad girl student dies in US road accident

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old Hyderabad girl student, Pratiksha Kunwar, who was pursuing a Master’s in Business Analysis lost her life in a road accident in Cheney, Kansas, in the US.

According to Pratiksha’s elder sister, Pratibha Kunwar, the accident occurred on the night of October 15 when Pratiksha, along with her sister Priyanka, friend Sai Teja, and driver Varun, was traveling in a car.

Pratibha explained that the accident happened when the driver failed to observe a stop signal, resulting in a collision with other vehicles. As a result of the accident, Sai Teja and Priyanka sustained minor injuries. Tragically, Pratiksha passed away on the spot, while the driver remains in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

The family is now making efforts to bring back the mortal remains of Pratiksha to Hyderabad as soon as possible. They expect the mortal remains to arrive in Hyderabad on either Friday or Monday. The Indian Consulate General in Houston is in contact with the family and providing possible assistance.

Before going to the US, Pratiksha had completed her undergraduate studies at Haindavi College. In Hyderabad, she lived with her family in Narayanguda.

This incident is not the first in which a Hyderabad student has lost their life in a road accident in the US. Unfortunately, many students have met with similar tragedies in road mishaps before.