US road accident kills two master’s students from Hyderabad

A tragic road accident in the United States claimed the lives of two Master’s students from Hyderabad. The accident occurred on the Johnsburg highway in Kentucky and involved three Hyderabadis who were pursuing higher education in the US.

The accident was fatal for two of the students, identified as Mohd Faisal and Ishamuddin, who passed away on the spot. The third student was critically injured and is currently receiving medical attention.

The funeral prayers, known as namaz-e-janaza, were held at Daar Ul Islam Masjid in St Louis. The bodies of the two deceased students were later laid to rest.

Two hyderabadi youths Mohd Faisal and Ishamuddin who died after an accident in Kentucky, Johnsburg highway there Namaz E Janaza was performed at Daar Ul Islam Masjid, St Louis and burial was also completed. pic.twitter.com/NEZnWlyCIw — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) April 25, 2023

Last month, a Northwest Missouri State University student from India, named Sahithi, was involved in a car accident while traveling as a passenger with a friend on US Highway 71. Sahithi was rushed to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph, Missouri where she was diagnosed with several injuries including a cervical spine fracture, infrarenal aortic dissection, small bowel perforation, omental injury, and burst fracture of the L2 vertebra.

In another unfortunate incident, a 39-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district named Sreekanth Digala, who was residing in Plainsboro, New Jersey, passed away after being hit by an inter-city train at Princeton Junction Station.