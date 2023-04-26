US road accident kills two master’s students from Hyderabad

Another student was critically injured and is currently receiving medical attention

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 26th April 2023 1:17 pm IST
us student from hyderabad
Representational photo

A tragic road accident in the United States claimed the lives of two Master’s students from Hyderabad. The accident occurred on the Johnsburg highway in Kentucky and involved three Hyderabadis who were pursuing higher education in the US.

The accident was fatal for two of the students, identified as Mohd Faisal and Ishamuddin, who passed away on the spot. The third student was critically injured and is currently receiving medical attention.

The funeral prayers, known as namaz-e-janaza, were held at Daar Ul Islam Masjid in St Louis. The bodies of the two deceased students were later laid to rest.

MS Education Academy

Last month, a Northwest Missouri State University student from India, named Sahithi, was involved in a car accident while traveling as a passenger with a friend on US Highway 71. Sahithi was rushed to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph, Missouri where she was diagnosed with several injuries including a cervical spine fracture, infrarenal aortic dissection, small bowel perforation, omental injury, and burst fracture of the L2 vertebra.

Also Read
Indian student in US severely injured in car accident

In another unfortunate incident, a 39-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh’s Annamayya district named Sreekanth Digala, who was residing in Plainsboro, New Jersey, passed away after being hit by an inter-city train at Princeton Junction Station.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 26th April 2023 1:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button