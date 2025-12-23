Hyderabad-London British Airways flight receives bomb threat

Hyderabad: A British Airways flight heading from Hyderabad to London received a bomb threat on Monday, December 22.

Following the threat, the flight returned to the Hyderabad airport for standard safety protocols. Speaking to Siasat.com airport officials said, “A threat email was received regarding a bomb on the BA 277 flight late on Monday night. After the safety protocol., the flight departed for Heathrow Airport early on Tuesday.”

Earlier this month, two similar emails targeting Indigo’s Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights were received by the airport, separately.

Madina–Hyderabad flight was diverted to Ahmedabad Airport. In November a British Airways flight from London to Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Monday, which was later found to be a hoax, police said.

The email, received at the Hyderabad airport, claimed that a bomb was onboard the aircraft, which had over 200 passengers, officials said.

The flight landed safely in Hyderabad around 5.30 am. “CISF and police personnel conducted checks, but nothing suspicious was found,” a police official said.

Following the inspection, authorities confirmed the threat was a hoax. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.