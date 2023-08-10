Hyderabad: Mahindra felicitates Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen with Thar

Hyderabad: Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen was gifted Mahindra’s flagship SUV Thar for winning the ‘Mahindra Emerging Boxing Icon’ award at the Women’s World Boxing Championships, 2023 IBA.

India’s greatest boxing champion deserves no less than India’s greatest off-roader. Honoured to felicitate @nikhat_zareen with the All-New Thar for winning Gold at World Women's Boxing Championship 2023.#AllNewThar #ExploreTheImpossible #IBA pic.twitter.com/ZQAQLtuU6v — Mahindra Thar (@Mahindra_Thar) August 9, 2023

The brand new car was handed to her by South Zonal Head Roy, Regional Sales Head Abhishek and managing director of VVC Motors VV Rajendraprasad.

Speaking at the event organised at the Mahindra VVC showroom in Kottaguda, Nikhat said, “I plan to utilize this rugged and versatile Thar to fuel my passion for exploration and adventure.”