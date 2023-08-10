NMC issues advisory for students seeking overseas admission

Hyderabad: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory for students seeking admissions to foreign medical universities to ensure that the varsity they chose fits the terms set in Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate (FMGL).

The FMGL Regulations, 2021 are published in the official gazette of India in 2021.

NMC is the regulatory body of medical education in India. The commission has asked the students to check if the foreign medical college follows the study duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship prescribed in the FMGL Act.

The advisory was issued after it was observed that specific institutes abroad were following curriculum, time frame and training, which were not in consonance with NMC regulations followed in India.

The FMGL Act makes it mandatory for students pursuing foreign MBBS and wishing to practice in India to have a medical degree with a minimum duration of 54 months (4.5 years).

They also have to take up an internship of a minimum duration of 12 months in the same institution and receive a foreign medical degree in English medium, as per the FMLG regulations.

“The students must also have undergone supervised internship in India for a minimum term of 12 months after applying for same to the NMS. They also must clear the National Exit Test (NEXT) so that they can practice Allopathy in India,” states the FMGL act.

“Any variation in duration, medium of instructions, syllabus, clinical training or internship may lead to disqualification in grant of registration in India,” said NMC.