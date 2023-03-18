Video: Major fire hits plastic godown in Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a plastic godown in the Bahadurpura area, Hyderabad.

In the wee hours of Saturday, locals witnessed flames coming out of the plastic godown located on Ansari Road and the fire control room was alerted.

Acting swiftly, 10 fire tenders from various fire stations across Hyderabad were rushed to the spot and firefighters started extinguishing operations.

A major fire broke out at a plastic factory in Bahadurpura Ansari Road 10 fire tenders from ⁦@TelanganaFire⁩ were pressed into service pic.twitter.com/8MBQbmSmE2 — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) March 18, 2023

Upon receiving information, a team from Bahadurpura police station too rushed to the spot and assist the firefighters.

Panic prevailed at TMRIES girls’ hostel after smoke gripped the area. The students were immediately shifted to a nearby function hall.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.