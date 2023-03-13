Hyderabad: Major fire breaks out at Telangana Haj house complex

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at Telangana Haj house complex after a massive broke out in the building on Monday evening. The staff and public present at the Haj house were immediately moved out of the structure.

On receiving information, fire tenders from State Assembly were rushed to the spot and undertook a massive operation to douse the flames. A team from two policemen also reached the Haj house and started helping the fire fighters.

According to the sources, the staff noticed smoke coming from the office of Telangana State Urdu Academy located on the 4th floor of the building. They immediately informed the fire control, which then alerted the Fire department. Efforts are on to extinguish fire completely by the Fire and State Disaster response.

As of now, no casualties have been reported.

(This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.)