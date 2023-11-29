Hyderabad: Major fire engulfs thermocol factory at Gaganpahad

Hyderabad: A major fire engulfed a thermocol manufacturing unit of Rangoli Eps Pvt Ltd in Gaganpahad, on Wednesday. The video of the incident in Madhuban Colony of the Lakshmiguda industrial area shows a massive fire erupting from the building. No loss of life was reported.

At least six fire engines were deployed to douse the fire. The fire department personnel reached the site soon after the incident and efforts to contain the blaze were initiated.

The cause of the fire at Rangoli Eps Pvt Ltd remains under investigation, with further details yet to be revealed.

On October 23, a fire mishap was reported at a toy storage facility in Gaganpahad on Sunday evening. No casualties were reported.

Hyderabad has witnessed more than six thousand fire accidents since 2019, claiming the lives of 46 individuals.