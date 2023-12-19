Hyderabad: Major traffic restrictions ahead of President’s visit to HPS

Hyderabad Traffic Police announced that traffic will be re-routed in several key junctions in the city on Tuesday, December 19, in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Hyderabad Public School, (HPS) Begumpet.

Traffic will be diverted or stopped from 11 am to 2 pm to accommodate the president’s visit to the HPS in Begumpet to take part in its centenary celebrations.

The specified junctions facing diversion or stoppage include Lothkunta T Junction, MCEME Signal, Lal Bazar T Junction, Trimulgherry X Roads, Secunderabad Club Gate, Tivoli X Roads, SBI X Roads, CTO, Plaza X Roads, Rasoolpura Junction, PNT Flyover, Green Lands, and Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa Junction).

Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays, as heavy traffic is anticipated around these areas, traffic police informed in an advisory.