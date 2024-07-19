Hyderabad: Makkah Masjid loudspeakers muted following police diktat

Hyderabad: A controversy erupted after authorities disconnected the power supply to loudspeakers at Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad on Friday. However, the connection was restored after the worshippers noticed it and informed the AIMIM leaders.

According to the reports, the power supply to the loud speakers erected on the minarets located near the main gate of the Makkah Masjid was disconnected leading to a tussle before the prayers.

Sources said the power supply was disconnected at the instance of the Charminar police by the Masjid superintendent and other local staff of the mosque.

As the matter escalated, the official of the TG Wakf Board, District Minorities Welfare Department and other concerned visited the mosque and after enquiring with the Masjid superintendent and other staff assured to probe into the issue.

Tension prevailed for a while when the local people along with the AIMIM leaders strongly condemned the action of the minorities welfare department and the Charminar police. They argued the same principle and rule should be applied to the religious places belonging to the other communities located near the Charminar.

The police presence in the Old City was beefed up following the incident to prevent any law and order problems.