Hyderabad: Man arrested for allegedly molesting school children

Hyderabad: The Santoshnagar police on Thursday arrested a school in charge for allegedly molesting the children enrolled in his school.

The accused identified as 21-year-old Yasser lured children into a room, as he offered candies to them. The man used to film the act as well. It is reportedly, a long-standing issue since a number of parents raised the issue with the school management, but to no avail.

As the school refused to act against Yasser, the parents approached the police.

The accused has been arrested under sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment and unwelcome physical contact), and 509 (using words and gestures with an intent to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Apart from these the accused has also been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) of 2012. Further investigation is underway, reported the New Indian Express.