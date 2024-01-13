Hyderabad: Man arrested for kidnapping, molesting 21-yr-old

Hyderabad: A 21-year-old undergraduate student filed a complaint with the West Zone police, alleging that she was kidnapped and molested by a man who claimed to be an alumnus of her college. The man was arrested on Friday, January 12.

The student approached Masab Tank police through women safety wing officials on Thursday. She claimed that the man forced her onto a bike on Wednesday evening and took her to his residence in Humayun Nagar police station limits.

In her complaint, the victim stated that the main accused held her hand and hugged her without her consent. He then locked her in the room and left with his friends to buy alcohol. She managed to escape through a bathroom ventilator and hailed a radio cab to reach her place of stay.

The accused offered to drop the victim at her place and instead took her to his place of stay, inopportune. Police corroborated the facts with the complainant and arrested the accused. He will be produced before the court for judicial remand.