Hyderabad man arrested for Rs 6.5L Alprazolam possession

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise department sleuths on Saturday, May 10, arrested a man at Attapur for allegedly possessing Alprazolam.

A total of 615 grams of Alprazolam valued at Rs. 6.50 lakh was seized.

The accused person, Shiva Raj Goud, a resident of Radha Krishna Nagar, in Attapur, at the instance of one person, Venkataiah Goud, had kept the Alprazolam at his house and was waiting for an opportunity.

On information, the Excise and Prohibition officials conducted a raid at the house of Shiva Raj Goud and seized Alprazolam.

A case is booked against Shivaraj Goud and Venkataiah Goud.

The use of Alprazolam is rampant in toddy shops. The toddy shop owners make 2,000 to 3,000 bottles of toddy with a gram of alprazolam, obtained in the grey market at an average price of Rs 3,000.

The adulterated toddy is prepared using alprazolam, saccharine, black gram powder, white edible colour, citric acid, corn flour or maida mixed with water.

The cost of making a bottle of adulterated toddy is Rs. 2, while it is sold for Rs. 50 in the market.

Alprazolam is highly addictive, and according to reports, if adulterated toddy is consumed for two weeks, it becomes difficult to stop its consumption.