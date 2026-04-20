Hyderabad: Man attacked with blade inside furniture store, accused arrested

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked with a blade while sleeping inside a furniture shop in Sulaiman Nagar in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon, April 19, the police said.

The victim, identified as Rehan, an employee of the store, was resting inside the shop around noon when an unidentified person entered and slashed him with a blade, according to the police. The entire incident was captured on closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the premises.

On receiving information, Attapur Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Officials said his condition is stated to be stable.

A man was seriously injured in an attack at Hyderabad's Sulaiman Nagar on Sunday, April 19, in the afternoon.



The injured man is identified as Rehan, who was employed at a furniture store. The attack was caught on CCTV camera, where Rehan is seen sleeping inside the store while… pic.twitter.com/YB3UzCsGP2 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 20, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Attapur Police Station confirmed that the accused has been arrested and a case under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to attempt to murder, has been registered.

The police, however, declined to disclose the identity of the accused, citing ongoing investigation. Further probe is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack, officials added.