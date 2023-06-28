Hyderabad: Man attempts suicide in old city, wife alleges threats by financiers

Hyderabad: The rise in activities of financiers in the old city has reached an alarming level, leaving the police seemingly helpless. The allegations of police collusion with financiers have been substantiated by a woman’s statement, revealing that financiers are intimidating the public under the protection of the police.

In a disturbing incident last night, a man identified as Fayyaz attempted suicide in the Mughalpura area after enduring harassment from financiers. Fayyaz was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Following the news of her husband’s desperate act, his distraught wife arrived at Osmania Hospital and made an emotional statement to the media. In tears, she pleaded with the Police Commissioner to rescue her husband from the clutches of the financiers.

Tarannum Khanum, the wife of Fayyaz, disclosed that her husband had been subjected to severe harassment over the past week, which led him to consume unidentified pills. According to Tarannum Khanum, a financier had threatened to kill Fayyaz, asserting that the police were under his influence and he would easily escape punishment even if he committed murder.

Expressing deep concern for her children, Tarannum Khanum highlighted that she had no support other than her husband, and now he was in imminent danger due to the harassment by the financiers. She further revealed that her husband owned a chicken shop near Mughalpura water tank and had been saving money by participating in chit funds for the betterment of their children’s future.

Fayyaz had taken a loan for his colleague from a person named Basith and provided a guarantee. However, Tahir absconded, and now Basith is relentlessly pressuring Fayyaz for repayment. Despite Fayyaz’s assurance to pay the amount in installments, he continues to receive death threats from the financiers.

Tarannum Khanum accused individuals named Basith, Moin, Chacha, Qadeer, Khalid, and others of harassing her husband. She appealed to the Police Commissioner to intervene and ensure the safety and protection of her husband’s life. The Mughalpura police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and further action is anticipated to address the issue and bring justice to those involved.