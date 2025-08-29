Hyderabad: Man beaten to death over affair in Borabanda

Hyderabad: A mason killed a painter at Sanathnagar after coming to know that his wife was maintaining an illegal affair with the painter.

The mason Rajaram stayed in a building at Borabanda with his wife. A painter Babulu, 22 years, a native of Chattisgarh stayed in the same building.

On Wednesday night, Rajaram went home late at night and found that his wife was along with Babulu in the house.

On noticing it, Rajaram along with some others attacked Babulu with sticks resulting in his death.

On information about the incident, the Sanathnagar police came and took into custody Rajaram and others.

The body of Babulu is shifted to the mortuary. Investigation is going on.