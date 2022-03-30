Hyderabad: Man booked for assaulting actress Shalu Chaurasia

Hyderabad: The Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) has been slapped on the 21-year-old accused who was arrested for sexually assaulting Tollywood actress Shalu Chaurasiaya in November 2021.

The PD act was slapped on the accused – Kommu Babu – on Tuesday. He had assaulted the actress when she went jogging in the KBR Park.

According to the police, the delay in the investigation was because the CCTV camera in the alleged spot where the incident took place was not working.

Kommu Babu has been sent to the Chanchalguda Central Prison. Banjara Hills police, in a joint operation with North Zone Task Force sleuths, arrested Babu after relying on physical clues and technical evidence.

Background of the case

On November 14, 2021, actress Shalu Chaurasiya was jogging in the KBR park when the accused sexually assaulted her in an isolated area and took her phone away.

Kommu Babu worked as a set boy in the cine field and earned 500/- per day. He has been involved in other cases including misbehaving with a women and was jailed. After being released from jail, he again started working in movie shootings as a helper in the set department for some days.

While doing offence he also demands money by threatening the women. On November 14, the accused went to KBR Park, found one Shalu Chaurasiaya aged about 25 years walking alone on the outer track of KBR Park opposite Starbucks, Road No.92, Banjara Hills.

The accused pounced on the actress from behind, closed her mouth and snatched away her I-Phone 8 Plus cell phone. After snatching the cell phone, the accused fled away from that place.