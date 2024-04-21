Hyderabad: Man booked for Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police here booked a case against a man for posting blasphemous content against Prophet Muhammad on social media platform Facebook.

The case has been is booked against one Shravan Kumar, a resident of Jawaharnagar. It was registered after some local Muslim youth complained to the police after they saw the post on Prophet Muhammad. The cops booked case under Section 295A and 504 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Shravan was taken into custody.

Meanwhile Majilis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjedullah Khan demanded strict action against Shravan and asked the police to conduct an inquiry as to who were involved in the “planned conspiracy” to create communal trouble in the state with the post on Prophet Muhammad.

The case comes just days before Telangana goes to vote for the Lok Sabha elections, which will be held here next month.

Prior to this, BJP MLA stirred trouble and nearly caused a riot after he posted a derogatory video with remarks against the Prophet Muhammad in 2022.

Raja Singh posted about Prophet Muhammad in response to the then Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government allowing comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform in Hyderabad. The MLA was subsequently arrested and spent nearly three months in jail, apart from being suspended from the party.

The BJP eventually undid Raja Singh’s suspension and he was allowed to contest as a BJP candidate during last year’s Assembly elections on November 30.