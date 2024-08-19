Hyderabad: Man booked for wearing burkha, performing stunts on bike

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against a man by the IS Sadan police for wearing a burkha and performing stunts on a bike in Hyderabad.

The case was booked after a video went viral on social media platforms wherein two youngsters, one of whom is wearing a burkha, can be seen performing stunts and driving dangerously on the roads in Hyderabad.

The video was uploaded on social media and it eventually reached the IS Sadan police. The cops identified the two persons with help of CC camera footages and nabbed them. The other persons who filmed the video are absconding.

The burkha clad man had allegedly misbehaved with girls on the roads and frightened other commuters by performing dangerous stunts close to them.