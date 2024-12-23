Hyderabad man conning youth into cybercrime call centres abroad arrested

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) arrested a man who was allegedly conning and sending unemployed youth from the State to Cambodia to work in cybercrime call centres.

The arrested man Dawood, a resident of Hyderabad, was apprehended when he arrived in the country from the Middle East three days ago.

According to official sources, Dawood had sent 30 people from the state to Cambodia after striking a deal with the Chinese nationals who run the call centres in Cambodia and its neighbouring countries.

The call centre executives are tasked with conning and luring the people to part with their money.

The workers who had returned from the call centres had described it as “hell on earth” and narrated tales of inhumane conditions and torture if they failed to meet the targets set for them.

The Telangana police booked multiple cases against the traffickers who had cheated and sent the people to Cambodia to work in the call centres.

The youth were promised good lucrative jobs and on reaching Cambodia locked in big buildings housing the call centres. After the intervention of the Foreign Affairs ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs, the trapped youngsters are returning to India.

An official told Siasat.com that Dawood previously went to Cambodia and worked there.

A Chinese national offered him 5,000 Yuans equivalent to Indian Rupees 58,000 for each candidate.

“Dawood was staying in the Middle East and managed to trap several unemployed youths in Telangana. He promised good jobs in big companies and sent the jobless people to Cambodia,” said the official.

The Telangana police booked multiple cases in connection with human trafficking to Cambodia and arrested 20 people until now.

The investigations are conducted. The National Investigation Agency also registered cases in connection with the human trafficking racket.