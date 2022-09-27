Hyderabad: Man dies hours after watching India-Australia T20 cricket match

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man died of cardiac arrest hours after watching India-Australia T20 cricket match on Sunday.

The man, Abhijit on Sunday night fallen asleep while watching the match. At around 2 am, his family members took him to Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda after he complained of chest pain.

After reaching the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

Abhijit, son of Chandrashekhar Reddy, MD of Telangana, has recently completed his engineering graduation and got a job in a Dubai-based oil company.

As per the family members, the man was healthy and was not suffering from any health issues.

After the death, Telangana health minister T Harish Rao and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender expressed their condolences.