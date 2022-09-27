Hyderabad: Man dies hours after watching India-Australia T20 cricket match

The man was healthy and was not suffering from any health issues

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 27th September 2022 11:47 am IST
Girl found dead
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man died of cardiac arrest hours after watching India-Australia T20 cricket match on Sunday.

The man, Abhijit on Sunday night fallen asleep while watching the match. At around 2 am, his family members took him to Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda after he complained of chest pain.

After reaching the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

MS Education Academy

Abhijit, son of Chandrashekhar Reddy, MD of Telangana, has recently completed his engineering graduation and got a job in a Dubai-based oil company.

As per the family members, the man was healthy and was not suffering from any health issues.

After the death, Telangana health minister T Harish Rao and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender expressed their condolences.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button