Hyderabad: Pedestrian dies in road accident at Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: A 58-year-old man died after a motorcycle rider hit him at Ibrahimpatnam in the early hours of Wednesday.

The man was crossing the road when a motorcyclist Nava Chandu, 25 who was proceeding towards Manchal village from Ibrahimpatnam on splendor hit him. He died on the spot.

The dead body was shifted to the community health centre in Ibrahimpatnam and kept in the mortuary. The accused also sustained injuries and shifted to Bringi hospital for treatment, his condition is stable the Ibrahimpatnam police said.

A case was registered after the accident by the police.