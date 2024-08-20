Hyderabad: Man dies in accident at Ameerpet

Hyderabad: A man was killed in an accident due to rash driving at Ameerpet on Sunday August 18.

The victim was identified as 19-year-old Prasad. According to the police, the man was hit by a car which was rashly driven by a woman. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

A case was registered by the SR Nagar police and the investigation is underway.

In a similar incident on August 3, a man was hit by a speeding car in Chikalguda. According to the police, the man was identified as a 40-year-old beggar who was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

He was rushed to the state-run Gandhi hospital where he passed away while undergoing treatment.