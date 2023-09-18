Hyderabad: Man drowns in Jalpally lake, body fished out

Hyderabad: The body of a 35-year-old painter, Mohd Yousuf, who drowned in the Jalpally lake, was recovered on Monday afternoon. Yousuf, a resident of Hassananagar Bahadurpura, had gone fishing with two friends at the Jalpally water reservoir on Sunday. While attempting to retrieve a box from the water, he slipped and drowned in the water body.

Upon receiving information, the Pahadishareef police began efforts to retrieve the body. The GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams arrived with boats to assist in the operation. The search was halted after sunset on Sunday and resumed on Monday morning.

The body was eventually located in the afternoon and subsequently transferred to the mortuary.

The Jalpally lake has witnessed several drowning incidents, prompting local residents to demand that the Jalpally municipality and the irrigation department install a thorough boundary fence to deter people from entering the reservoir for swimming or fishing.