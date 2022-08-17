Hyderabad: Man from Mysore ends life in city hotel

Hyderabad: A businessman from Mysore city of Karnataka on Wednesday committed suicide by cutting his wrist. According to the police Kiran Narayana, 46 a native of VV Mohalla, Mysore was an handicap and had taken a room at Ashoka Hotel in Lakdikapul area.

On August 17, he had hanged a DON’T DISTURB message to his room and since morning he did not open room, upon which the house keeping staff grew suspicious and the same was informed to the Hotel Manager. With the help of master key the hotel staff opened the room and found the deadbody Kiran Narayana on chair while his wrist was severed and there was a profuse bleeding.

The Saifabad police reached the spot and shifted the deadbody to Osmania hospital morgue. for conducting postmortem. A case of suspicious death has been registered. Further investigation is underway.