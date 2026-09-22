Hyderabad man gets 20-year RI for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A local court in Hyderabad sentenced a man to 20 years in rigorous imprisonment on Tuesday, September 22, for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2018.

The convict was identified as 42-year-old Alagar Swamy, a resident of Uppuguda, a businessman and a native of Tamil Nadu. On August 3. 2018, when the 8-year-old victim was playing outside her residence, Swamy, who was her neighbour, lured her inside his house and committed the offence.

The girl returned home crying. When her mother asked why she was weeping, she narrated her ordeal and complained of a stomachache. Her mother filed a complaint with the Chatrinaka police on August 4, 2018.

Based on the complaint, a Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) case was registered. Subsequently, an investigation was initiated and Swamy was arrested. The local court imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the convict and awarded a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the survivor.