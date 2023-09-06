Hyderabad: Man gets 20 years jail term for sexually assaulting minor boy

Hyderabad: The Nampally Metropolitan Sessions court on Wednesday, September 6, awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 to a man for sexually assaulting a minor boy in 2018.

According to a complaint by the victim’s father and a subsequent FIR, the accused man molested the nine-year-old child on March 5, 2018.

In the month of March, two of the complainant’s children after completing school, went to the mosque, near the Falaknuma area to study Arabic Noorani Qaida.

But in the evening hours of August 5, the minor victim’s mother noticed that her nine-year-old child looked uncomfortable and after probing, the child told her the accused man sexually assaulted him in the mosque’s toilet.

Then, the victim’s father complained at Falaknuma police station, and simultaneously the police sent the child to a Bharosa Center where his statement was recorded.

Upon the receipt of this complaint, the police registered FIR under sections. 506 IPC (criminal intimidation) and sec. 5 r/w. 6 of the POCSO Act of the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 (aggravated penetrative assault), and an investigation was set in motion. A charge sheet was filed after the process.

The Bharosa Centre has facilitated the victim’s family in counselling, medical, legal and financial support, apart from home visits by Bharosa staff, a press release informed.

Hyderabad Commissioner C V Anand appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders for their efforts and coordination, it further said.