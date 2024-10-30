Hyderabad man gets 7-yr imprisonment for sexual assault of minor in 2019

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in Hyderabad.

The accused, Mani Kumar, was convicted by special sessions judge Pushpalatha, for POCSO.

The incident occurred on September 12, 2019, when the victim, a ninth-grade student residing in Malakpet, Hyderabad, was returning home alone after participating in Ganesh immersion festivities. Kumar followed her to a nearby garage, where he attempted to rape her.

However, the girls uncle spotted the man and rescued her following which a police complaint was filed. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also mandated a fine of Rs 5,000 and awarded Rs 4,00,000 as compensation to the victim.

Bharosa Center helps rape victim return to stable life

The Bharosa Centre played a crucial role in supporting the victim through her trauma. Despite being in deep distress during her initial statements to the police, she received extensive counselling and participated in workshops designed for children her age. These efforts helped her regain her confidence and emotional stability.

Today, the young girl has not only completed her secondary education with good marks but has also received vocational training through PMKVY Nampally and is now employed at a reputable company.

Her journey from trauma to triumph serves as an inspiring testament to resilience and the vital support provided by law enforcement and community services.