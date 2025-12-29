Hyderabad man gets death for killing woman who rejected advances

Hyderabad: In what is a rare conviction, a local court in Hyderabad on Monday, December 29, awarded the death sentence to a man who had killed a woman after she rejected his advances 14 years ago at Sanathnagar.

Karan Singh, alias Kamma Singh, 35, was a native of Bidar district in Karnataka residing in Medchal. The blacksmith was in a relationship with a woman during the time.

On 18 July, 2011, Singh took the woman to the ACC Godown in Sanathnagar, where he tried getting intimate with her. However, the woman rejected his advances. “Karan got angry and killed the lady brutally. He left the body at the spot and escaped,” said G Srinivasulu, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sanathnagar Police Station.

After some people noticed the body, they informed the police, who registered a case. After a month-long hunt, the police traced and arrested Singh on 11 August, 2025. Police filed a charge sheet, and the man was put on trial at the Third Additional District and Session Judge and Principal Family Court in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

After the trial, the court awarded the death penalty to Singh, and he was shifted to Central Prison at Cherlapally.