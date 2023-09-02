Hyderabad: Man gets jail term for obstructing under-duty cop

Hyderabad: The Madannapet police arrested Mohammed Imran alias Caller Imran for allegedly obstructing the duties of a woman police officer on Saturday.

In the evening, he was sent to jail following court orders.

On Friday, Imran, who is a rowdy sheeter of Kalapather police station was picked up by a team of Task Force and handed over to the Madannapet police station.

“The Madannapet police booked a case against him after he made a phone call to a woman sub-inspector Shobha and spoke rudely with her in support of a rowdy sheeter,” said K Sunil, Inspector of Police Madannapet police station.

He was produced before the court after an e-petty case was booked on him. The court after hearing convicted him to 10 days jail. He was shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

The Hyderabad police had detained Imran under the PD Act and he obtained orders from the High Court and was released.