Hyderabad: Man gets jail term for obstructing under-duty cop

He was produced before the court after an e-petty case was booked on him. The court after hearing convicted him to 10 days jail. He was shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

Published: 2nd September 2023 9:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Madannapet police arrested Mohammed Imran alias Caller Imran for allegedly obstructing the duties of a woman police officer on Saturday.

In the evening, he was sent to jail following court orders.

On Friday, Imran, who is a rowdy sheeter of Kalapather police station was picked up by a team of Task Force and handed over to the Madannapet police station.

“The Madannapet police booked a case against him after he made a phone call to a woman sub-inspector Shobha and spoke rudely with her in support of a rowdy sheeter,” said K Sunil, Inspector of Police Madannapet police station.

The Hyderabad police had detained Imran under the PD Act and he obtained orders from the High Court and was released.

