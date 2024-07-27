Hyderabad: Man gets life sentence for killing wife

A labourer was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Principal District and Sessions Judge MR Sunitha in Wanaparthy for the murder of his wife, Nirmalamma, 32, in March 2022.

The trial involved testimony from 19 witnesses and evidence presented by the investigation team, which led to the conviction of M Mallesh.

In addition to the life sentence, the judge imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on Mallesh for the crime.

It was revealed that Mallesh had subjected Nirmalamma to harassment for additional dowry prior to the murder, which occurred two years ago in Revally.