Hyderabad: Man held for brandishing pistols in Rein Bazar

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 27th July 2023 10:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: One person has been arrested by the Rein Bazar Police for brandishing illegal weapons near a temple in the Old City. The police have seized two country-made weapons from his possession.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Siraj, a bakery worker by profession and resident of Aman Nagar-A in Yakutpura.

On July 27, while police were patrolling in the area, they noticed a gathering of local public near the Somnath Temple. The police found that a person carrying two country-made pistols creating a nuisance and panic among the residents in the area.

Two police constables, K Venkatesh and K Harish Kumar immediately overpowered Mohammed Siraj and seized two weapons from his custody.

Later the accused was shifted to Rein Bazar police station and a suo-moto case under section 28 of the Indian Arms Act was registered. An investigation is underway.

