Hyderabad man held for firing rounds, displaying firearm on video

Police alleged that the firearm was used to fire three rounds into the air during a marriage function despite the person allegedly not having a valid licence to possess or use the weapon.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:
Firearm with bullets on a dark surface, related to shooting incident in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly displaying a firearm in social media videos and firing three rounds into the air during a dance programme, reportedly in violation of the Arms Act and licence conditions.

According to police, they noticed videos circulating on social media on September 30 in which a person was seen posing with a firearm and, in another video, allegedly firing rounds into the air during a dance programme. The person was identified as Amer Bin Sayeed Barzeq, alias Amer Jameel, a resident of Barkas.

A police team reached his house and apprehended him. During a search conducted in the presence of mediators, police seized an air revolver, identified as a Webley Mark VI, along with six empty shells, police said.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Based on information allegedly provided during the enquiry, police subsequently went to the residence of Amer’s cousin, Valeed Hussain Barzaiq, at Jameel Colony in Errakunta. Police seized an NPB .32 revolver, 37 live rounds, an empty cartridge and the original licence book from the premises.

Police alleged that the firearm was used to fire three rounds into the air during a marriage function, despite the person allegedly not having a valid licence to possess or use the weapon. Police also alleged that the licensed weapon had been handed over to a person who was not authorised to possess it, amounting to a violation of the Arms Act and Arms Rules.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Edited by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
Back to top button