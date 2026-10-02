Hyderabad man held for firing rounds, displaying firearm on video

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly displaying a firearm in social media videos and firing three rounds into the air during a dance programme, reportedly in violation of the Arms Act and licence conditions.

According to police, they noticed videos circulating on social media on September 30 in which a person was seen posing with a firearm and, in another video, allegedly firing rounds into the air during a dance programme. The person was identified as Amer Bin Sayeed Barzeq, alias Amer Jameel, a resident of Barkas.

A police team reached his house and apprehended him. During a search conducted in the presence of mediators, police seized an air revolver, identified as a Webley Mark VI, along with six empty shells, police said.

Based on information allegedly provided during the enquiry, police subsequently went to the residence of Amer’s cousin, Valeed Hussain Barzaiq, at Jameel Colony in Errakunta. Police seized an NPB .32 revolver, 37 live rounds, an empty cartridge and the original licence book from the premises.

Police alleged that the firearm was used to fire three rounds into the air during a marriage function, despite the person allegedly not having a valid licence to possess or use the weapon. Police also alleged that the licensed weapon had been handed over to a person who was not authorised to possess it, amounting to a violation of the Arms Act and Arms Rules.

An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.