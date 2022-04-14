Hyderabad: Man held for hoax call of bombs on trains

Hyderabad: The Railway police on Wednesday arrested a person who made hoax calls about bombs planted on trains.

A joint team of Crime Investigation Branch (CIB), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Special Investigation Branch (SIB) and Government Railway Police (GRP) located the bomb caller in Bahadurpally, Hyderabad and apprehended him subsequently.

He was identified as Thorri Karthik, 19, a resident of Gandhi Maisamma Colony, Bahadurpally, Hyderabad.

According to the railway police, he confessed to the offence, stating that he made a hoax call to see the response of police department.

The hoax caller was handed over to GRP for further legal action.

Earlier, the railway police went on alert after an anonymous phone call was received on Dial 100 that bombs have been planted on trains heading towards Mumbai from Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train was stopped at Kazipet in Warangal. Railway police along with local police checked the train with the help of bomb disposal squads but found no explosives

Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express was also stopped at Cherlapally on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Police forces carried out thorough checks in the compartments but found no bomb.

The bomb threat sent panic among passengers of both the trains and caused them severe inconvenience. The trains had to be stopped for more than two hours for checking.