Hyderabad: Man held for pouring ‘petrol’ on LB Nagar mosque

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar police on Thursday, April 25, arrested a man for pouring petrol-like substance on the entrance of Masjid-e-Mustafa.



The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the mosque committee’s complaint, the incident occurred following an altercation between two groups during a marriage procession near the mosque.

Mohammad Taj, president of the Masjid committee, told Siasat.com that local residents had requested the procession to move ahead to avoid disturbing worshippers.

Hyderabad: CCTV footage shows a man pouring petrol on a mosque in LB Nagar on Wednesday midnight. Local residents have filed a police complaint into the incident. pic.twitter.com/QJaenG4tBJ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 25, 2024

This led to a minor altercation between the two groups. Police arrived and took control of the situation. They also detained a few people who were part of the wedding procession and in inebriated state.



Subsequently, the situation escalated when one individual from the wedding procession returned to the mosque and poured the liquid substance onto the entrance. The incident was captured by a CCTV camera.

Speaking with Siasat.com, LB Nagar SHO L Ramanjaneyulu confirmed the incident. He said that the accused has been arrested and charged under IPC sections 120, 153, 295, 298 r/w 34 of IPC.

However, when asked about the nature liquid substance, police said it was a “cold drink” and not petrol or liquor, despite local residents saying it was petrol.

“The incident is not of significant concern. A person under the influence of alcohol poured the liquid on the mosque entrance. We have taken appropriate action, and the situation is now under control,” Ramanjaneyulu stated.

“The man was in a drunken condition and came to the mosque. All those involved in the case will be arrested and investigated,” he added.

The accused, whose identity was not revealed, has been sent to judicial remand. Other people who are also involved are absconding.