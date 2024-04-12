Hyderabad: Man held for raping woman after promising marriage

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police on Thursday, April 11, arrested a 30-year-old man allegedly for raping a woman after promising to marry her.

A year ago, the accused, Akhil from Satya Nagar in Kachiguda, befriended a 29-year-old woman from Golnaka who worked for a pharmaceutical company. He promised to marry her. On that pretext, he allegedly raped her multiple times. When she recently asked him about their marriage, the accused began avoiding her and repeatedly deferred the conversation.

Based on the victim’s complaint, a rape and cheating case was filed, and Akhil was arrested.

He was produced before a magistrate and further remanded in judicial custody. The woman was sent to the hospital for a medical evaluation, then to the Bharosa Centre for psychiatric care.