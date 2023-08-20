Hyderabad: Man held for selling adulterated ghee in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force on Sunday, August 20, arrested a man for allegedly selling adulterated ghee. Nearly 45 kg of adulterated ghee was recovered from his possession.
Acting on a tip-off, police team raided a store belonging to Muthu Naveen, 28, at Monda Market. According to police, Naveen would mix Dalda cooking oil with groundnut oil to prepare a combination then selling it to customers branding it as pure ghee.
“While pure ghee is priced at Rs 700 a kg in the market, he sold the adulterated combination at Rs 500 a kg, convincing that he was a wholesale dealer and cheated people,” said the Task Force officials.
Subsequently, the Commissioner’s Task Force handed over the accused to the Monda Market police station for further action.