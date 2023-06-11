Hyderabad: Man held for selling banned cigarettes worth Rs 12 lakhs

Hyderabad: A 52-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly transporting banned cigarettes. Foreign cigarettes worth Rs12 lakhs were seized by the police.

The accused – Mohandas Thakur – is a manager of Sri Ganpathi Road Lines Transport. Two other associates named Syed Moinuddin and Mohd Abdul Razzak are absconding.

According to police, the trio purchased banned cigarettes of a Paris brand at the lowest price from Delhi and sold them in Hyderabad at a higher price.

“The accused were dishonestly and fraudulently procuring cigarettes to avoid customs duty and also to avoid GST which is causing wrongful loss to the government and also cheating to the gullible people in the guise of original cigarettes, which is act of cause endanger to the human life,” said the deputy commissioner of police of Task Force.

Thakur was handed over to SHO Afzalgunj police station. A case was registered and further investigations are on.