Hyderabad: Man held for sexually exploiting, impregnating 15-year-old girl

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man allegedly sexually exploited and impregnated a 15-year-old girl. This crime took place in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad.

As per the details of the case, the man and the girl used to talk on cellphone. The accused used to reportedly sexually exploit the girl. The crime had been taking place for the past few months.

It only came to the limelight when the family of the girl noticed changes in her health. Upon quizzing the girl, her family members came to know about the crime.

When the matter reached Bahadurpura Police Station, cops booked a case against the accused person under the relevant section of the IPC and POCSO Act