Hyderabad man held for stealing laptops to clear betting debt

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man was arrested by the Raidurgam Police on June 26, for stealing laptops to clear debt accumulated through betting. He was sent to judicial custody on Saturday, June 27.

The accused, identified as Nagishetty Jashwanth, was formerly employed at a Multi National Company and a native of Andhra Pradesh.

While investigating complaints regarding the three laptop thefts reported from MR Grand Hostel in Khajaguda on June 22, Raidurgam police verified the CCTV footage at different places and arrested the accused from Gachibowli on June 26.

The Raidurgam polce said that during interrogation, Jastwanth confessed that he had incurred a debt of Rs 2 lakh due to an online betting addiction. He admitted to committing laptop thefts within the Raidurgam police station limits over the past six months to clear the debt,” the police added.

The investigation also revealed that Jashwanth had stolen eight laptops over the past five months from hostels in Madhapur and Raidurgam.