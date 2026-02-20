Hyderabad man held for using fake number plate

Due to the misuse of the fake number plate, 12 traffic challans have been wrongly issued to the actual vehicle owner.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2026 10:09 pm IST
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Langar House Police Station has registered a criminal case and apprehended the accused, Arif Khan, for allegedly using a forged registration plate on his vehicle.

According to officials, the legitimate owner of a Honda Activa bearing registration number TS13EX3358 approached the traffic police after receiving illegal traffic challans against his vehicle.

During the investigation, authorities found that the accused had replaced his vehicle’s original registration number with TS13EX3358 to mislead authorities.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Due to the misuse of the fake number plate, 12 traffic challans have been wrongly issued to the actual vehicle owner.

A case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is going on.

Authorities warned that using fake or tampered number plates is a serious, punishable offence.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th February 2026 10:09 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button