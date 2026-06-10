Hyderabad man held for using fake number plate on vehicle

The accused, P Arun Goud used a fake registration number, TS12EV2299 to avoid challans.

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Electric scooter parked outdoors with a person standing beside it, wearing casual attire and a helmet.
P Arun Goud

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old man from Sangareddy was arrested on Tuesday, June 9, for using a fake number plate on his vehicle.

The accused, P Arun Goud used a fake registration number, TS12EV2299 to avoid challans. This led to a challan being issued to the complainant Asif Khan, a resident of Eidi Bazaar who possess a Suzuki Burgman with the registration number TS12EV2299.

Based on Khan’s complaint the Sangareddy Police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and dishonesty and Section192 of the Motor Vehicles Act for using a motor vehicle without valid registration.

Subhan Bakery

Goud was served a notice under Section 35 (3) of the BNSS which mandates that police issue a formal written notice of appearance to a person in cases involving cognizable offences where an immediate arrest is not absolutely required.

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